Cayman to join CDEMA

Cayman has applied to join the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). Thursday (27 June) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin signed on the dotted line at a special ceremony onboard the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship RFA Mounts Bay. The Cayman Islands has assisted countries hit by hurricanes in the past like the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the Premier said he looks to continue the support.

“Purely as a result of our love, of our brothers and sisters and the other overseas territories. So this is a formal recognition by us, that we are joining a regional agency, that we are able to assist, pledge our resources but also receive assistance should the Cayman Islands be the unfortunate victim of another hurricane,” said Mr. McLaughlin. The Cayman Islands are aiming to commence membership on 1 September.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

