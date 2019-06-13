Crime News Politics

Cayman’s corruption fight on the front burner

June 12, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s corruption-fighting efforts and those of the region took centre stage at the recent Commonwealth and regional anti-corruption conference.
That meeting was held here in Cayman last week. A number of key areas and initiatives to root out corruption were discussed.

On Wednesday (12 June) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Standards in Public Life Commission chair Rosie Whittaker-Myles to discuss the conference and the latest on the review of Cayman’s Ethics Law.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: