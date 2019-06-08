CCMI to host free ‘Reefs Go Live’ event for World Oceans Day

Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is celebrating World Oceans Day with a special live presentation from Little Cayman’s coral reefs.

CCMI is inviting the public to join them for a free Reefs Go Live experience at the Camana Bay cinema, and to take the Healthy Reefs Challenge.

CCMI Project Manager Robyn Larkin told Cayman 27 the reefs look amazing on the big screen.

“It’s so beautiful and it just really inspires someone who has a passion for the ocean and coral reefs to want to do more to protect these amazing habitats,” said Ms. Larkin.

The free event takes place Saturday 8 June, from 12:45 to 2 p-m. Registration is required.

Register here for Saturday’s free Reefs Go Live event

