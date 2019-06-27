CIAA says airport flooding issue being addressed

It was business as usual at the Owen Roberts International Airport Wednesday (26 June).

It comes a day after passengers were faced with flooding at the airport’s departure lounge.

Arriving and departing travelers had to wade through flooded floors at the newly re-opened multi-million dollar facility Tuesday (25 June).

The Authority said the heavy rainfall overwhelmed the airport’s 220,000 gallon water cistern that was already near capacity.

In a statement Wednesday the Authority said crews were mobilised immediately to deal with the water.

They used pumping equipment to clear the cistern and clean-up the impacted areas.

The Authority stressed the “flooding was not a result of any roof leaks or water ingress under doors. At no time was there more than one inch of water in the terminal. The main affected areas were a portion of the departure hall and utility rooms.”

It added it is working on solutions to ensure the flooding that affected the airport yesterday does not re-occur.

Those solutions include immediate plans are to “increase deep well capacity and to put electronic monitoring of the cistern levels in place with appropriate notification and systems to ensure the level of water in the cistern is continuously managed. Our engineers are currently working on the design to facilitate this.”

Read the CIAA statement below:

