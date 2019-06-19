Closing the gender pay gap

Identifying and stamping out gender earning disparities is no easy task in Cayman. However, members of the Gender Equality Tribunal (GET) say the issues are very much on their radar.

According to the Fall 2018 Labour Force Survey, women outnumber men in the workplace, but only by a fraction (49.9% men, 50.1% women).

Janelle Muttoo, of GET, has been reviewing the survey and points out men occupy some 67% of the highest earning jobs, while women hold more than 7o% of the lower earning positions.

Ms. Muttoo said, “To me that suggests there is actually a little bit of a gap, in relation to to the Cayman state of affairs when it comes to pay and equality.”

Ms. Muttoo is joined by Louise Reed of CML Nova, a recruiting firm. Ms. Reed told Cayman 27 in her line of work companies are keen to see equality across the broad.

“The types of clients that we are working with are well aware of the importance of equal pay for equal work. I think that where we see the gender pay gaps is on the longer term sales,” she said.

Ms. Reed is also the Deputy Chairperson of GET she said those long term disparities stem from a variety of reasons which makes identifying them extremely difficult.

She said, “It can be down to so many factors and so many unexplained factors that we can only attribute to discrimination.”

Ms. Muttoo said the UK has legislation that currently helps to combat the earning disparities between men and women who perform the same tasks.

She said, “In the UK they have actually made it mandatory for companies of a certain size to declare what their salaries are.”

Ms. Reed and Ms. Muttoo said half the battle in eradicating gender-based earning disparities is changing perceptions.

