Collision on Shamrock Road

A motorcyclist is sent to hospital following a collision on Sunday (2 June) evening.

Police are currently on the scene of the incident.

It happened on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Poindexter Road.

Details are limited, however Cayman 27 understands another vehicle was involved in the collision.

There is no word on the condition of the injured motorcyclist.

Traffic is being diverted from the area of the collision.

The RCIPS is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers are being asked to use the East West Arterial bypass.

Check back for further updates on this developing story. Remember to tune in to our 6 p.m. newscast on Monday (3 June) for the full story.

