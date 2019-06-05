CPR Cayman yet to submit petition signatures

No petition for peoples’-initiated referendum handed in yet.

That’s the word from the Elections Office.

As of Tuesday (4 June) Cruise Port Referendum Cayman has not handed in the signatures needed to trigger a vote on the cruise berthing project.

Just under two weeks ago the group said its petition met the constitutionally required threshold for a people’s initiated referendum.

That threshold is 25 percent of the electorate.

When the signatures are officially handed in, the Elections Office will still have to verify each one before confirming an upcoming referendum.

