Crisis Centre hit by increasing domestic violence cases, plans for new facility

Domestic violence reports have more than doubled in 2018.

Crisis Centre Board of Director’s Chair Denise Gower said the centre’s current accommodations just are not cutting it, even though they gained a fourth bedroom at Estela’s Place recently.

“We have a problem that’s bigger then our facilities can accommodate. Putting 35 people into a four-bedroom house isn’t right, we’re not providing the level of service we need to be providing to these people who need it,” said Ms. Gower.

Last November the Crisis Centre had 34 clients, by the end of December that rose to 35 clients.

Ms. Gower said the numbers are still climbing.

“Women are coming forward, and men more than they ever have before,” said Ms. Gower.

The RCIPS said for 2018, police recorded a 132% increase in domestic violence reports, in 2017 there were 990 referrals and in 2018 that jumped to 2218.

As those numbers continue to grow, Ms. Gower said the centre needs to grow too.

“We made a strategic decision to start raising money and preparing ourselves to build a new facility.” Ms. Gower said 300,000 is already in the bag to build the facility, she said all they need is $1 million more to get shovels in the ground.

“Once we have $1.3 million I think we are in a much better place to be able to say ok, now let’s design a building that we can afford and we’ll move on from there,” said Ms. Gower.

The new building is all apart of the crisis centre’s 5-year strategic plan.

The Crisis Centre is one of the three charities set to benefit from the funds raised at the Deputy Governor’s 5k.

