CTO shows CARIFTA impact on tourism in Grand Cayman

The Cayman Islands third staging of the CARIFTA Games has yielded positive results for the country’s tourism numbers.

According to a Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) press release, air arrivals into the Cayman Islands hit an all-time high for the month of April increasing 17.98% over 2018 for a total of 46,079 visitors. The CTO says it represents the best April in recorded history for the country and the first time the destination welcomed over 40,000 stayover visitors in the month of April.

The CTO also said the CARIFTA Games attracted 2,076 tourists 20-22 April with Jamaica accounting for 504 visitors, in addition to 218 Bahamians. Overall, the release states “Caribbean arrivals accounted for 2.78 percentage points of the growth rate in April.”

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell was quoted as saying “Sports tourism creates opportunities to positively impact both visitation and total visitor spend.”

Overall, the CTO says the Cayman Islands earned CI $305,000,000 between the months of January to April 2019.

Prior to the commencement of the 48th CARIFTA Games, Cayman 27 learned through a Freedom of Information request the Cayman Islands Government invested CI $880,342 on the event. This does not include costs incurred while completing of the track surface at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex or during the games.

