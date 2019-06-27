CUC addresses outages: Bodden Town substation upgrade nears completion

The Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) addresses recent power outages, assuring service reliability is improving.

This as upgrades to its Bodden Town substation nears completion.

It said customers normally serviced from the Bodden Town facility are being supplied from either the Frank Sound or Prospect sub-stations.

This has led to “greater risks of outages” for those East of Prospect, except North Side.

“CUC has been going through a very active period of substation upgrades. These upgrades will increase capacity and reliability to customers in the affected districts, but in the interim, the necessary configuration to facilitate these upgrades reduces system redundancy and increases the vulnerability to outages,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday (26 June).

CUC said it has begun the construction of a new Prospect substation with completion expected in 2020.

The company said it will be able to complete the construction with “minimal exposure to outages, as the existing substation will remain in service throughout the construction period.”

“The Frank Sound substation will be upgraded in 2021. CUC has already completed upgrades to the South Sound, North Sound Road, and Rum Point Substations

in October 2018, March 2019 and April 2019 respectively,” it added.

Read the full statement below:

