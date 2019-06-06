CULL #29 aims to keep rising lionfish population in check

Lionfish numbers are on the rise, and Cayman United Lionfish League is calling all cullers to participate in CULL’s 29th lionfish tournament.

Close to 500 lionfish were removed from Cayman’s reefs in CULL’s March tournament.

CULL treasurer Mark Orr said he expects that number will be exceeded in this weekend’s tournament.

“I’m hearing about some big fish being seen out there again, possibly the ones from deep down coming up to the top of the wall. An important tournament coming up, I hope to keep those numbers down out there,” said Mr. Orr.

Registration is Thursday night (6 June) at the George Town yacht club.

Weigh-ins take place Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the same venue, where free lionfish samples will be served.

