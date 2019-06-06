Culture Environment News

CULL #29 aims to keep rising lionfish population in check

June 5, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Lionfish numbers are on the rise, and Cayman United Lionfish League is calling all cullers to participate in CULL’s 29th lionfish tournament.

Close to 500 lionfish were removed from Cayman’s reefs in CULL’s March tournament.

CULL treasurer Mark Orr said he expects that number will be exceeded in this weekend’s tournament.

“I’m hearing about some big fish being seen out there again, possibly the ones from deep down coming up to the top of the wall. An important tournament coming up, I hope to keep those numbers down out there,” said Mr. Orr. 

Registration is Thursday night (6 June) at the George Town yacht club.

Weigh-ins take place Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the same venue, where free lionfish samples will be served.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: