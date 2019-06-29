Dart donates 2,127 acres of land for recreation reserve in New Zealand

Local developer Kenneth Dart hands over 2, 127 acres of native forest land to the New Zealand government.

The ceremony took place earlier Friday (28 June).

The land is located on the Tasman Nelson region of the south island of New Zealand.

It was donated under the Kenneth B. Dart foundation.

The land will be held in perpetuity by the New Zealand Department of Conservation.

The public will have access to trails and a bike park. The news out of New Zealand follows this week’s announcement that Dart has donated two acres of land to a new animal shelter here in Cayman.

The Humane Society said Dart issued a peppercorn lease to it for a multi-purpose facility for the animals in Camana Bay.

Read the full statement:

Dart donates land to New Zealand government

