The Department of Agriculture’s (DOA) animal shelter is no longer under quarantine. The DOA confirmed the facility is now Parvovirus free. The deadly canine virus was discovered among 53 dogs seized from a residence in Prospect early last month. Since then the shelter has been off-limits. Deputy Director Brian Crichlow said through the hard work and dedication of the veterinary team and his staff the 41 remaining seized dogs were nursed back to health. He said his Department will reach out to local charities to begin re-homing the animals in the coming weeks.
DOA lifts quarantine at shelter
June 24, 2019
