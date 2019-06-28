Environment News

DOE sea turtle plan would regulate Cayman Turtle Centre releases

June 27, 2019
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment said its draft sea turtle conservation plan would regulate the introduction of captive-bred turtles into the wild.

The DOE’s sea turtle species conservation plan said any eggs, hatchlings, or turtles introduced on Cayman’s beaches or into Cayman’s waters, regardless of source, must comply with terms and conditions set by the National Conservation Council.

For the Cayman Turtle Centre, that means an independent evaluation of pre-release protocols.

“We need to have it done, and so the Department’s position has been until that time, we are not able to sanction or support the releases that have been going on,” said DOE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie.

The sea turtle species conservation plan is expected to be out for public consultation from early July through September.

Joe Avary

