News

East End gets new bank, CIBC First Caribbean opens loan centre

June 13, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

CIBC First Caribbean heads east.

The bank formally opened a new loan centre on Health City Cayman Islands property. It’s the first investment CIBC First Caribbean has made in Cayman since 2005. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Colette Delaney said the aim was to reach out to the Eastern districts. “We got the concept, why don’t we come East and join the go-east movement in the Cayman Islands, and set up a service in loan centre which would cater for our client’s financial health in line with the concept promoted by Health City,” said Ms. Delaney. The loan centre is open to the public.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: