Elections Office extends hours for petition verification

The Elections Office will be opening its doors later to bump up its port referendum verification process next week.

It said starting Monday (24 June) it will extend operating hours so those who signed the cruise port referendum can go in and confirm their signatures.

It is urging those traveling between now and early August to take advantage of the new hours.

From Monday to Thursday the office will run from 8.30 a.m. to 6.30p.m. and 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

The Elections Office said it will also be open for the next two Saturdays (22 June and 29 June) between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In-person district verifications will be announced next week.

