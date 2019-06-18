Finalists announced for 2019 Governor’s Conservation Awards

The National Trust announces 14 finalists for this year’s Governor’s Conservation Awards.

The National Trust said it received close to 30 nominations for the bi-annual award in four categories:

Conservationist of the year

Corporate conservation award

Tourism industry conservation award

Heritage preservation award.

Winners will be revealed Thursday 20 June at an invitation-only event at Government House.

Cayman 27’s very own Joe Avary is up for Conservationist of the year, as well as, Bill LaMonte, the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman and Dwayne Frederick.

Read more about the finalists here:

2019 – 06 – National Trust Announces Finalists for 2019 Governor’s Conservation Awards

