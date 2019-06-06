Football: Portmore edge Cayman on day one of U15 Youth Cup

The Cayman Islands National Under-15 boys football team came up short of exacting revenge on the squad that eliminated them last year falling 1-0 to Jamaica’s Portmore United in the first of four matches of the sixth Cayman Islands Under-15 Youth Cup Tuesday (4 June) at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay.

A tight first half left both teams scoreless going into the second frame. In the 52nd minute, United’s Ruben Brown danced through the Cayman defense, firing past Cayman keeper Andrew Tognazzo for a 1-0 lead.

An aggressive second-half push by Cayman would not be enough as Portmore would pick up the win.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t come out as we should have,” said Assistant Head Coach Garth Anderson. “We were little undisciplined and gave up a goal, but that’s part of the game. We have to bounce back, we have two more games, hopefully, we come out in the right frame of mind. We weren’t sharing the ball as much as we should have, everyone was holding onto the ball, dribbling the ball, instead of passing and moving it into space.

The schedule, however, does not get any easier. Cayman will play last year’s finalists in consecutive games with D.C. United Wednesday (6:30 p.m. Ed Bush Stadium) followed by Cuba on Thursday (6:30 p.m. Ed Bush Stadium).

“We stay positive because we have two more games,” said Anderson. “We need to correct simple things that we didn’t do, move forward and keep our focus.”

Day One results: Cayman Islands Under-15 Youth Cup

Grand Cayman

Portmore United 1

Cayman Islands 0

PMU: 52′ Ruben Brown

D.C. United 3

Cuba 2

DCU: 31′ Gage Lyons, 58′ Jose Gutierrez, 91′ Edwin Henriquez

CUB: 40′ Osmany De La Torres, 48′ Romario Torres,

Cayman Brac

Mt. Pleasant 2

Cavalier F.C. 0

MPA: 2′ 44′ Deandre Johnson

C.D. Victoria 1

Tobago All-Stars 0

CDV: 7′ Carlos Rodriguez

View the entire schedule for the Under-15 Youth Cup here.

