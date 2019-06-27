Former Customs officers lose drug conviction appeal

Two former Customs Officers convicted of conspiring to supply 1.6lbs of cocaine took to the Grand Court to have their convictions overturned.

Attorneys for Oscar Lee Watler and Stephen Wayne Hurlston argued that the Summary Court Magistrate who sentenced the men relied too heavily on the evidence of the lone police officer who arrested them. They also argued more weight should have been attached to the fact that there was a lack of DNA evidence linking Watler and Hurlston to the cocaine.

Grand Court Judge Roger Chappell dismissed the application saying he was satisfied that the Magistrate was correct to rely on the officer’s evidence. He upheld the convictions.

Both men are currently serving a term of 12 years and six months in prison. They will be appealing those sentences at a later date.

