Four stabbed in West Bay altercation, one man dead

A 42-year-old man is dead, and a woman and two children remain hospitalised Monday (17 June) after a violent altercation in Boatswain’s Bay.

The stabbing happened Sunday night (16 June) just after 10:30. Police told Cayman 27 it appears to be a domestic incident.

Yellow police tape surrounded a home at the end of Shetland Lane in West Bay Monday, the scene of a multiple stabbing the night before.

“It would appear to be a closed domestic incident, four members of the same family involved in a dispute, all four of them have suffered horrible knife injuries,” said RCIPS Superintendent Peter Lansdown.

He told Cayman 27 the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and that three other victims, a woman and her two children, ran for help at nearby houses.

“The little girl you know, she were more covered up more in blood because she was bleeding more, and a little guy he was holding his side where the guy stabbed him on his side, and the lady, she was stabbed in her neck,” said Osires Watler.

She told Cayman 27 she answered the door of her relatives’ apartment to find a mother and her two children stabbed and covered in blood.

She called police.

“The little girl were crying,” said Ms. Watler, describing the frightening moments after the stabbing. “She said, ‘mom help me, help me, help me, I’m bathed in blood, and I’m bleeding to death, I feel like I’m going to faint.'”

“They rendered some first aid to the young children that were injured before the police arrived, so yes, I will praise them,” said Superintendent Lansdown. “I will stress that we are not looking outside this very small area of West Bay for any other parties at this moment.”

Superintendent Lansdown addressed the possibility that the fatal wound may have been self-inflicted.

“That’s obviously a major line of inquiry, we are open-minded to the investigate all possibilities, but it is possible that he inflicted the wound on himself,” he said.

He is appealing for anyone with information on this fatal stabbing to contact the RCIPS’ major incident room.

Police said the woman and two children are in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

