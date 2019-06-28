News

Free HIV testing at HSA

June 27, 2019
Joe Avary
The Health Services is offering free HIV tests all week long to commemorate national HIV testing day which was commemorated Thursday (27 June).
The HSA said globally, HIV infection rates are on the decline.
HIV and STI coordinator Laura Elniski said advances in treatment which can reduce the virus to undetectable levels in patients.
“This is because of infections being treated effectively and they are not transmittable, so undetectable equals on transmittable. So we see a great improvement not only in transmission rates but in the health and well-being of those who are infected with HIV,” she said.
Friday 28 June
George Town General Practice Clinic | 9am-1pm
Bodden Town Health Centre | 9am-1pm
West Bay Health Centre | 9am-1pm
East End Health Centre | 9am-1pm
North Side Health Centre | 8:30am-2pm

Saturday 29 June
Seven Mile Medical Clinic | 9am-12pm

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

