Government bringing back “Ready2Work Cayman programme”

Ready2Work Cayman is set for a return. The employment training programme was rolled out in 2016.

It went on hiatus after a pilot phase.

With Caymanian unemployment down 4.6 percent, according to the Economic and Statistics Office Fall 2018 statistics, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is looking to keep those numbers on the decline.

“We are re-introducing the Ready2Work Cayman programme, to be able to help people who have certain hurdles or barriers to employment that are keeping them from employment and to be able to work harder, even harder than we are currently doing now to get Cayman unemployment down to levels where virtually no one who wishes to work, is without a job,” said Mr. Mclaughlin.

He was speaking on the weekend in Bodden Town at a mid-term progress event held by Bodden Town East MLA Hon. Dwayne Seymour. The Premier also said the NiCE programme will be a permanent job cycle twice a year moving forward.

