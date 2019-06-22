Governor, MLAs tour George Town

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper took a guided tour of George Town constituencies Friday (21 June).

The Governor, flanked by George Town MLAs Hon. Roy McTaggart, Hon. Joey Hew, David Wight and Barbara Conolly, went into homes to meet with a couple of Cayman’s notable seniors.

“I emphasized since I arrived that I want to be very open and accessible and get out and about. So I am really pleased that today (21 June) I am doing a district tour on the bus. We are actually having a bus tour of George Town and it is lovely to meet Ms. Viola Brown and I am meeting other residents of George Town and that is really special,” said Mr. Roper.

The Governor spent most of the day on the bus tour with the MLAs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

