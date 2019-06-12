Business News Politics

Gov’t gets $1.6m for home repairs

June 11, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government gets the green light for $1.66 million for home repairs for the needy.
Premier and Community Affairs  Minister Hon. Alden McLaughlin made the pitch for the extra funds in the LA Friday (7 June) during Finance Committee.
The Premier assured neither potential landlords nor those caught in the crosshairs of legal action over property rights can make use of the funding.
“I mean $70,000 you can almost build a house in some instances. So we have to be very, very careful and scrutinise these very carefully because like any other programme it is open to abuse if you do not manage it very careful,” the Premier said.
Premier McLaughlin told committee members 22 priority projects are on the books awaiting funding and so far seven projects have been or are nearing completion.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

