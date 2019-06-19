CYDEC Conference 2019
Gov’t preps for pre-JMC: Lord Ahmad heads to Cayman

June 18, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
United Kingdom Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad is set to touch down in Cayman next week.
The minister will be on island for the Pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting with Overseas Territories leaders.
That meeting is aimed at setting the agenda for the leaders’ Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London in November.
Lord Ahmad visited Cayman last year.
That visit came at a time when the UK and Overseas Territories were at odds over the imposition of beneficial ownership registers.
That issue has since simmered down.
The pre-JMC meeting is planned for next Wednesday (26 June).

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

