Gov’t to host Pre-JMC, trade show this month

Cayman will play host to leaders of fellow British Overseas Territories later this month.

Government Information Services said the leaders will converge here for their Pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting.

At the pre-JMC leaders outline the issues they wish to discuss with the UK Government at their joint ministerial council meeting.

That meeting is held in November in London.

Government is also hosting an international trade summit together with the UK Government.

The summit will be held at the Kimpton Seafire and will feature discussions on FinTech, Tourism and the blue economy. The date of the events are yet to be released.

