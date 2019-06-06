Health screenings begin: New students required to complete

Public health screenings for first-time students entering Cayman’s schools begins.

Screenings are required for all students enrolling at either government or private schools.

It includes growth and development assessments, vision and hearing tests and dental assessments.

Additionally, the administering of necessary immunizations will also be done.

Free screenings are being conducted by the Public Health Department.

For those entering schools in West Bay and the Eastern districts, health screenings will take place at the district health centres from 3 to 28 June 2019.

For all other students, health screenings will take place at John Gray High School Medical Centre (nurse’s office) from 4 July to 16 August 2019.

