Hew: NRA addressing roundabout concerns

Moves to address safety concerns flagged at the new Printers Way roundabout has begun.

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said this week the National Roads Authority will begin work on the problems identified by elderly couple Keith and Ida Morrison.

The couple had flagged safety and drainage concerns when the new road network was opened near their George Town home.

“A new well and catch basin will be installed at the mouth of the roundabout next to the landowner residence and in the weeks following more roadside curbing will be installed in the area. The government gave its commitment to resolve the matter amicably and the member can rest assured we will continue to work with the family to this end,” said Minister Hew.

He was speaking on the issue in the LA last week. He was responding to questions posed by George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.

The minister said talks between the family and government are still ongoing to find a solution that works for both parties. They are seeking relocation.

