Howell breaks down verification process

June 13, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Elections Office machinery has started verifying signatures on Cruise Port Referendum Cayman’s petition in order to trigger the country’s first people’s initiated referendum.
On Thursday (13 June) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell to break down the process as his team moves forward with verifying the petition signatures handed in on Wednesday (12 June).

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

