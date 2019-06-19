Howell says Elections Office will press on with the independent verification process

The verification process for Cayman’s first peoples’ initiated referendum is underway.

Those within Cruise Port Referendum Cayman have questioned the intensive exercise being conducted by the Elections Office to trigger the vote of the port project.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell says Cabinet requested a full independent verification process and in the absence of a referendum law outlining a process to be followed he and his team are carrying out that current exercise.

Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Mr. Howell on Tuesday (18 June) to get some answers on the concerns expressed by CPR Cayman.

