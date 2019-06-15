Howell shares his Father’s Day message for being a good dad

Father’s Day is Sunday, it’s a time to celebrate those male role models who guide us. What qualities does it take to make a good father? The man many consider to be Cayman’s oldest dad, born in 1915, 104-year-old Wellesley Howell has learned a lot of lessons and the father of three knows what it takes to be a dad. “Well, the foundation starts with the father. As a father, you have to live right, do right things, speak right things, act right and you’ll get everything,” said Mr. Howell.

He said he understands the role of a father having grown up without one. “My father wasn’t always there, it’s not so pleasing, because he wasn’t such a loving man, but my grandmother has taught me what I got today.” He said when it comes to raising children, especially as a dad, what you give is what you get. If you speak to your children humble, they will be humble but if you speak to them in a rough manner, you can depend on the roughness to extend in their days,” said Mr. Howell.

While incarceration is taking some males out of the family unit, Mr. Howell said it is up to the single moms to lead by example. “If you are a single mother try to make their actions right, if it’s not right they’ll find themselves in prison just the same,” said Mr. Howell.

