Humane Society back in good spirits after heavy rains

The Cayman Islands Humane Society clean-up operations continued Wednesday (26 June). The shelter was left under a foot of water after heavy rains on Tuesday (25 June), which forced the shelter to call for public support to deal with the over 130 animals under its care. Humane Society director Barrie Martin said the response was overwhelming.

“I think we got about 95% of the animals out. I think it was just two cats that really wanted to stay, they were all that was remaining and I think probably all the dogs got out, so we are really lucky. There was actually a line of people just wanting to take animals. We’re really lucky and the staff really pull together as well and the volunteers,” said Mr. Martin. Flooding is not new to the Humane Society but Mr. Martin said Tuesday was the worst it has been.

