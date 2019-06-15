Humane Society capacity continues to grow

A total of 14 puppies from separate litters were brought in over the weekend at the Humane Society.

So said Manager at the Humane Society Jason Jairam.

The Humane Society pleaded for help from the community last month after reaching full capacity with 101 dogs. Since then Mr. Jairam said the situation has worsened.

“The puppy situation hasn’t changed, actually puppies are coming in, even more, just Friday (7 June) evening we got in 7 two-days-old puppies and it was said that the mom passed away and then Saturday (8 June) night we got another call saying some people were walking their dogs in Barkers and they came across another seven puppies and the mom was there dead, probably strayed away. So at the moment, we have about 60 to 70 puppies, so it’s not decreasing, it’s

increasing,” said Mr. Jairam.

The shelter now has 121 dogs that are in need of homes and Mr. Jairam is still calling to the public to assist. “We are still urging the public to come out and help foster however you can help. Come out for a weekend, for a week, just come and donate your time because it’s really hard on our staff to care for actually 70 puppies in the shelter.”

