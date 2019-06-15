CYDEC Conference 2019
News

ICE on ICE delivers: Cancer Society gets $20k boost

June 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society gets a $20,841 plus boost.
The money was the proceeds from the annual Hurley’s Media ICE on ICE casino and cocktail party.
That event was held over the weekend at the Ritz Carlton.

It saw over 500 guests indulge in games, a silent raffle and other activities all with the aim of raising much-needed funds for the Cancer Society.

“We are helping over 400 families with financial aid at the moment and that includes medical bills and expenses that are incurred while going overseas for treatment ectera. So it is very helpful for the service that we provide to the community,” said Catherine Ebanks of the Cancer Society.

Hurley’s Media Sales manager Jay Mumtaz added, “The operational expenses of dealing with somebody with cancer is enormous. With so many people affected by it, we decided to support the Cancer Society because they need all the money they can get.”
We should note, Hurley’s Media is the parent company of Cayman 27.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

