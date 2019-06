Police have now released the name of the man who died during Sunday (16 June) night’s fatal stabbing, he was Errol George Grey. The 42-year-old Jamaican lived in West Bay with a woman and her two children, all of whom were stabbed in Sunday’s incident.

The mother and her children remain warded in stable condition. The domestic altercation happened at a home in the Boatswain’s Bay area in West Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print