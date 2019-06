A toddler remains hospitalised after a swimming pool mishap in Prospect.

It happened Thursday (6 June) evening.

Police confirmed the incident Friday (7 June).

They said they received a report that a child had fallen into a pool and experienced difficulties in the water.

The 18-month-old infant was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital. Officers attended the hospital.

A police investigation has since been launched into the incident.

