Justice Charles Quin laid to rest

Hundreds of people from Cayman’s Judiciary and wider legal fraternity gathered Friday afternoon (14 June) to pay their respects to the late Justice Charles Quin Q.C.

Mr. Quin, who was ill for some time, died last week Friday (7 June) in his home surrounded by family and friends. During the funeral service for Justice Quin, the Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie read tributes from fellow judges who all sang Mr. Quin’s praises.

“He was the perfect judge, combing wide and deep understanding of the law with humanity and fairness to all. I will never forget him and the example he set for us all lawyers and judges,” read the Chief Justice.

During the funeral services, tributes and well wishes poured in from around the region and the wider Commonwealth.

Justice Quin was called to the bar of Northern Ireland in 1978. He was admitted as an Attorney-at-Law of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands in January 1985 and in May 2008 as a judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

