Justice Quin’s photo placed in Courthouse

June 26, 2019
Andrel Harris
Justices, Magistrates, friends and family members of the late Justice Charles Quin gathered at the court-house today for the unveiling of a special remembrance plaque.

Following the unveiling, Justice Quin’s favourite hymn was sung, after which a special ceremony was held in the courthouse, where tributes were red.

Justice Quin was admitted as an attorney-at-law of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands in January 1985 and in May 2008 as a Judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

His portrait now hangs in the court’s foyer.

