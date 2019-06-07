Lawyers Bill making a comeback, Premier says movements are being made

New developments with the Legal Practitioners’ Bill.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin hints at a possible return of the legislation in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday (6 June).

In responding to questions in the House the Premier raised the Lawyer’s bill.

Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean said he’s willing to work with government to update the existing law.

A commitment welcomed by the Premier.

“We will now get to a position where the country will have for the first time, since 1969, a modern piece of legislation in keeping with modern trends capable of holding the attorneys who practice Cayman Islands law to account,” said the Premier.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush teased, “Is the Premier giving notice of a bill?”

The Premier laughed and responded, “I am promising some movement on this.”

The initial Lawyers’ Bill faced stiff criticism within the legal fraternity and in the House.

Government eventually withdrew it.

