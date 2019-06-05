Tomlinson Furniture
Man falls from pickup truck, dies in hospital

June 4, 2019
Andrel Harris
A police investigation into the death of a 65-year old man is now underway. The man died in the early morning hours of (4 June), due to injuries he received from falling off the back of a pick-up truck.

In a statement, Police said the man fell off the pick-up truck on Sunday (2 June), but no report was made until some nine hours later.

The statement said when officers were dispatched to the North Side address, the man was found in critical condition. He was suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he later died.

Police said they are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who might have seen the incident is encouraged to call 949-4222. Confidential tips can also be provided by calling 949-7777.

