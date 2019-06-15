CYDEC Conference 2019
Man held for two burglaries remanded

June 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A 38-year-old George town man remains in custody.
Richard Lee Hydes appeared on burglary and attempted burglary charges Friday (14 June).
The man was nabbed by police for a 12 April house break-in.
He was also held for an attempted house break-in the following day (13 April).
The first incident happened off Walkers Road. Police said the man made off with a quantity of jewelry.
The second incident happened on 13 April at a home on Coral Stone Way in Bodden Town.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

