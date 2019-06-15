A 38-year-old George town man remains in custody.
Richard Lee Hydes appeared on burglary and attempted burglary charges Friday (14 June).
The man was nabbed by police for a 12 April house break-in.
He was also held for an attempted house break-in the following day (13 April).
The first incident happened off Walkers Road. Police said the man made off with a quantity of jewelry.
The second incident happened on 13 April at a home on Coral Stone Way in Bodden Town.
Man held for two burglaries remanded
