Man held for two burglaries remanded

A 38-year-old George town man remains in custody.

Richard Lee Hydes appeared on burglary and attempted burglary charges Friday (14 June).

The man was nabbed by police for a 12 April house break-in.

He was also held for an attempted house break-in the following day (13 April).

The first incident happened off Walkers Road. Police said the man made off with a quantity of jewelry.

The second incident happened on 13 April at a home on Coral Stone Way in Bodden Town.

