Man jailed for trapping, punching and chocking woman

A man who trapped a woman in her home, punched and choked her, is sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Appearing before the Grand Court on Wednesday (19 June), Brandon Beckett was sentenced on charges of wrongful confinement, assault causing actual bodily harm and causing Intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

During sentencing, Justice Linda Dobbs read from a social inquiry report which revealed that Mr. Beckett’s mother died while he was young, and he went on to be abused by his stepmother. The judge said that Mr. Beckett developed a hatred towards women that worsened when he became angry or intoxicated.

While summing up, Justice Dobbs recalled the horrific ordeal the woman endured. The court heard that Mr. Beckett and the victim were known to each other. They had met on a dating app and quickly developed a friendship.

On the night in question, Mr. Beckett and the woman were on their way home from a celebration, when he began verbally assaulting her. When they arrived at her house she asked him to leave, and things became physical. The court heard that police were called to the residence three times that night and each time, in a different part of the house, Mr. Beckett pinned the woman down squeezing her throat with one hand while covering her mouth with the other.

Mr. Beckett originally faced one count of rape, one count of threats to kill, along with, charges of wrongful confinement, assault causing actual bodily harm and causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress. He entered not guilty pleas to all the charges, but midway through the trial he changed his pleas to all counts, except rape and threats to kill.

The judge imposed a 36-month sentence, but reduced it by 4 months as credit for a guilty plea. She also ordered the 20 months Beckett spent in custody be deducted from his sentence.

This means, if the parole board approves, he could be released on license.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

