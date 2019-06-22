Man on trial for raping stepsister

A 29-year-old man goes on trial for allegedly raping his stepsister.

The prosecution opened its case Friday (21 June) in Grand Court. They told the judge the girl was raped twice by her stepbrother. First when she was five-years-old, at which point he would have been around 14-years-old. The prosecution also said 10 years later he raped her again, this time when she was aged 15.

They also told the court, when the girl was 11, her step-brother forced her to have sex with three men (all thought to be in their early twenties at the time) in the same night.

The incidents happened between 2003 and 2013. The man denies the allegations. Cayman 27 is not releasing his name in order to protect the identity of the child.

The trial continues on Monday (24 June).

