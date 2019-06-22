Maths competition takes over CHHS

Cayman’s high school students took the numbers they learned in class to the stage. Clifton Hunter High, John Gray, Cayman Academy, and St. Ignatius Catholic School competed at the Clifton Hunter Mathematics Competition on Friday (21 June). It seemed as though the home advantage gave Clifton Hunter an edge at the competition as they won 2 out of 3 battles. Clifton Hunter Year 9 student Chloe McClymont said for her and her team it is more than just a trophy.

“I thought it was very competitive because everyone wanted to win and we all wanted the recognition to in saying we have bragging rights and we came first in the maths competition. We also had great support, as you can see the crowd they were rooting us on all throughout it,” said Ms. McClymont. Clifton Hunter Year 8 student Micaah Leon believes Maths can be used in everyday situations.

“St. Ignatius is our biggest competitor so we thought ok come on, we’re winning this. We had one person figuring out all the ratio questions, another doing mental Math and one doing the multiplication and the dividing, order of operations and it all just came together quite well. Truthfully Math is in everything that you do,” said Ms. Leon. While Clifton Hunter took the title in two-year groups St. Ignatius year 7 team said they were not going to get a third. “Damian was very motivational and with motivation, we were able to surpass second place and beat Clifton Hunter,” said Mr. Sean Moran.

Year 7

1st – St. Ignatius Catholic School with 43,089 points.

2nd – Clifton Hunter High School with 39,034 points.

3rd – John Gray High School with 24,504 points.

Year 8

1st – Clifton Hunter High School with 44,075 points.

2nd – St. Ignatius Catholic School with 43,269 points.

3rd – John Gray High School with 36,048 points.

Year 9

1st – Clifton Hunter High School with 55,869 points.

2nd – St. Ignatius Catholic School with 44,836 points.

3rd – John Gray High School with 40,873 points.

