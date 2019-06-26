Michael Gourzong remembered

The three year anniversary of Michael Gourzong’s passing is this Saturday (29 June).

Friends and family came together to celebrate his memory over the weekend at the CIFA field in Prospect. Mr. Gourzong was a promising 24-year-old footballer. He drowned near Spotts back in 2016.

While his death remains a tragedy, those who love Mr. Gourzong opted to recount his life and his memories fondly at the Michael Gourzong memorial classic.

“This is the third year of his passing, the second year of such an event. We felt like the impact that he has had on his former teammate’s lives, it’s one way of honouring his memory but also a way of giving back to the community and to say thank you as a family for the support that we have had because without the support we would be falling into pieces,” said Michael’s mom, Olga Gourzong.

