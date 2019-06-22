National Ball Hockey to play for gold at World Championships

The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team will play for gold in Slovakia.

After scoring two wins in the medal round of the B-Pool medal round, Cayman lost 3-1 to Great Britain Friday (21 June) in the third and final qualifier for the gold medal game. The two nations finish one-two in the B-Pool ahead of both Hong Kong and Haiti and will now meet Saturday (22 June) to determine the tournament’s top tier-two country.

“It was a game we needed to have, but they needed more,” said Forward Marc Babin. “They were firing on all cylinders and caught us a little off guard. We will shake this loss off. We still advance to the gold medal game, so we’ll get a lot of rest before the rematch tomorrow.”

The guaranteed silver medal equals the programme’s best performance in 2015 out of eight appearances all-time at the World Ball Hockey Championships.

