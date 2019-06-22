Sports

National Ball Hockey to play for gold at World Championships

June 21, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team will play for gold in Slovakia.

After scoring two wins in the medal round of the B-Pool medal round, Cayman lost 3-1 to Great Britain Friday (21 June) in the third and final qualifier for the gold medal game. The two nations finish one-two in the B-Pool ahead of both Hong Kong and Haiti and will now meet Saturday (22 June) to determine the tournament’s top tier-two country.

“It was a game we needed to have, but they needed more,” said Forward Marc Babin. “They were firing on all cylinders and caught us a little off guard. We will shake this loss off. We still advance to the gold medal game, so we’ll get a lot of rest before the rematch tomorrow.”

The guaranteed silver medal equals the programme’s best performance in 2015 out of eight appearances all-time at the World Ball Hockey Championships.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

