National Senior Netball team ranked 34th in the world

With two international wins under their belts for 2019, the Cayman Islands national senior netball squad are back in the world rankings.

After May’s Netball Europe Open Challenge, the Cayman Islands officially met the eight game threshold needed within a four-year span to move up from their previous International Netball Federation ‘rating’ status, to a world ranking of no. 34 out of 41 qualified teams.

With wins over 38th ranked Israel and Emirates at May’s regional tournament on the Isle of Man, national team centre Katherine Gow says it’s an accomplishment everyone in the Cayman Islands Netball Association (CINA) will benefit from.

“Restoring our international ranking is recognition of the hard work and time invested by CINA coaches, management, staff and all the players over the last four years,” said Gow. “Having a ranking is important so that the younger national teams get invited to the international tournaments, gaining vital experience and exposure.”

Next up for the Cayman Islands senior national netball team is ‘The Battle of the Saints’ in Saint Maarten, October 2019.

“The challenge now is maintain the ranking by playing eight international games a year,” said Gow. “To do this, we need the continued support of the public with our fund raising endeavors.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

