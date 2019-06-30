//cayman27.ky/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2019/06/7BFC7C72-3A7B-4597-BAB8-805ED6F9081D.mov
Environment News Weather

National Weather Service: Showers will persist as tropical wave passes

June 30, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read
Weather conditions such as lightning, thunder and downpours have affected the Cayman Islands overnight.

The National Weather Service says those weather conditions will continue as a tropical wave passes over the Cayman Islands Sunday (30 June).

However, in its latest forecast on Sunday morning, the NWS said the conditions will decrease later into the evening.

“Cloudiness and showers, associated with a tropical wave currently moving away from the Cayman area, will continue to gradually decrease from this afternoon.  Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west northwest,” the forecast said.

No severe weather bulletins have been issued.

Please see the full forecast below;

THE FORECAST

Today (Sunday 30 June): Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of morning showers and thunder.  Temperatures will fall to the lower 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

 

Tomorrow:  Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.  Temperatures will fall to thelower 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 7:08 a.m. Low 1:59 p.m. High 8:50 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:54 a.m. High 7:46 a.m. Low 2:36 p.m. High 9:28 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:52 a.m. tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for fair skies along with light winds and slight seas from Monday night.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: