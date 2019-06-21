Culture Environment News

NCC interim directive issued to protect rare native flower from development

June 20, 2019
Joe Avary
The National Conservation Council steps in to protect a rare endemic flower from development.

The NCC issued an interim directive designating an area within privately-owned land in Frank Sound as critical habitat for the agalinis kingsii.

The critically endangered pink flower only exists in two known locations, both in Grand Cayman.

“That little patch of sedge land is very, very temporarily declared a critical habitat, that is held in pause while we work with the landowner to agree on a price and an area that we buy,” said DOE Terrestrial Resources Unit Manger Fred Burton.

The interim directive was approved in April and ratified at Wednesday’s (19 June) council meeting.

Mr. Burton told Cayman 27 a species conservation plan for agalinis kingsii is in the works, and is being fast-tracked.

Joe Avary

