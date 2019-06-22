No plans for rollover policy change

Revisiting Cayman’s Immigration term limit or rollover policy is not on the government’s to-do list.

Chamber of Commerce President Chris Kirkconnell raised the issue this week during his address at the Chamber’s economic forum.

Head of the Premier’s Office Roy Tatum told Cayman 27 that is not the government’s focus.

“The Government is focused on completing its diverse agenda over the remainder of the term, including education reform, needed infrastructure (roads, new waste management system, modern enhanced cargo and cruise berthing, new health & school facilities etc.), continued fiscal management, improving policing and border security, important projects such as Plan Cayman, GT Revitalisation, mental health facility and so on. And yes continuing to support key sectors such as Financial Services and Tourism,” he shared.

Mr. Tatum, added, “No one campaigned on removing the current term limit requirements in the Immigration Law and I do not see this being considered over the remaining two years and I do not see this being considered over the remaining two years. But I do note that even with the term limit requirement in place, as was said at the Chamber conference, we are seeing the best economic cycle that we have seen in a quite long time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

